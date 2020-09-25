Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd shocks fans as she welcomes baby – and pays tribute to mum with sweet name Billie is Carrie Fisher's only daughter

Carrie Fisher's only daughter Billie Lourd has welcomed her first baby with fiancé Austen Rydell.

The star announced the surprise news on Instagram, by sharing a picture showing the baby's feet. Alongside it she simply wrote: "Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell."

MORE: Billie Lourd remembers the last time she saw her mother Carrie Fisher

Carrie, 28, managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps so the news shocked friends and fans, including Jamie Lee Curtis, who wrote: "WAIT WHAT?" Matthew Morrison added: "Heck yeah!!! So happy for you both!"

Billie and Austen are proud parents to Kingston

Kelly Ripa remarked: "Congrats! We love you so much!!!I" Whilst Olivia Wilde simple said: "I love you Kingston!!!!!!"

Star Wars star Mark Hamill's sweet tribute read: "Congratulations to #BillieLourd & #AustenRydell on the arrival of their firstborn child: Kingston Fisher Lord Rydell!!! I can't think of another baby with both "KING" AND "LORD" in their name. Nice."

Billie's happy news comes four years after the tragic death of her mother Carrie, who suffered a cardiac arrest while on board a flight from London to LA just two days before Christmas.

READ: Billie Lourd honours mum Carrie Fisher in a Princess Leia-inspired dress at Star Wars Celebration

Billie and Austen pictured together on holiday

The 60-year-old passed away a day before her own mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died aged 84. According to her death certificate, the Singin' In The Rain star died from a blood vessel that ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain. Her official cause of death is listed as an intracerebral haemorrhage. The following day, mother and daughter were laid to rest together at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Debbie was buried with some of Carrie's ashes, which were in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.

Back in December, the new mum shared a loving picture of her as a child alongside her mother and grandmother.

Billie's mother Carrie and grandmother Debbie passed away in December 2016

"Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today.

"I see you. It's okay if everything ain't all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it's all okay. Feel all the feelings - the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven't talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don't grieve in silence. You're not alone.," she wrote alongside it.