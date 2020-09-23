Pregnant Rochelle Humes reveals health struggles as due date nears The This Morning star is due to give birth in October

We've all heard of morning sickness during pregnancy, but Rochelle Humes has been suffering from a different type of illness as her due date nears.

On her Instagram Stories, the This Morning star shared a photo of herself cuddled up underneath her duvet in the early hours of the morning as she revealed her baby boy's kicking caused a very unusual physical reaction.

"Has anyone else ever had a big kick (like really big) from their baby that made them actually throw up?" Rochelle asked her followers, before reassuring them she is feeling better. "I'm fine now but, that was weird…" she continued. He sounds like one strong little boy!

WATCH: Rochelle Humes reveals concerns for baby boy following 4D scan

Rochelle – who is due to give birth to her son in October – is no stranger to morning sickness, after suffering with it quite badly during the early stages of her pregnancy. In April, she confessed she felt so unwell that she was reduced to tears.

The This Morning star's baby boy made her sick on Wednesday morning

"Today has by far been one of the hardest days to get through...this ‘morning’ (or all day) sickness really isn’t budging," she wrote alongside a photo of her receiving a hug from her daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three. "I shut myself in the front room today and cried. These little ladies must have sensed it as they have been as good as gold for me all day. Early night tonight I think..."

Rochelle revealed her two daughters are excited to meet their brother

The 31-year-old also told HELLO! Magazine that lockdown made it difficult to juggle her health and her two daughters. "I had quite bad morning sickness in lockdown and throwing up and having two kids off school wasn't ideal," she explained.

But it hasn't stopped Alaia and Valle getting excited about meeting the new addition to the family. "The girls are so excited, they literally don't leave me alone," Rochelle laughed. "I don't get a minute; they are just obsessed. They keep saying: 'What's my baby brother doing now?' And I just say: 'Still in my belly.'

