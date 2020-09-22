Kate Ferdinand gets candid about pregnancy struggles: 'The pain is unmanageable' The expectant mum is suffering from back pain

Rio Ferdinand and his wife Kate are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, but it hasn't been an easy pregnancy for the former TOWIE star.

Despite looking glamorous during her recent holidays with Rio and his children, Kate took to Instagram on Monday night to speak candidly about her pregnancy struggles, including her changing body shape and painful sciatica.

The NHS explained it is where the sciatic nerve, which runs from your lower back to your feet, is irritated or compressed, and symptoms can occur during pregnancy.

"The truth is, I am hugely struggling with my lower back and groin! I’ve always had back problems but this is really taking its toll. I don’t like to moan too much on here but the reality is I am struggling," she told fans in as she posed for a selfie wearing black leggings and a matching top.

"Some days it’s manageable and others by the end of the day it's a struggle to even stand up. Getting my head around losing the ability to move freely is difficult at times, especially with 3 kids and dogs flying around the house like lunatics…," Kate continued.

The expectant mum is suffering with sciatica symptoms

Aftering speaking to other mums on the Peanut app, which Kate works with, the 29-year-old revealed she has been trying physical therapy and sciatica stretches to ease the pain.

Next to a snap of her lying on her side while a professional worked on her back, Kate wrote: "I asked some mums on @peanut hot they coped with back pain during pregnancy and they recommended physical therapy. Having regular therapy has really helped me!"

Kate revealed leggings and a vest is her go-to pregnancy outfit

Kate also opened up about how she was feeling about her body as she revealed her go-to fashion choices. "My body has changed so much and with my sciatica symptoms, this transition hasn't been easy," she said.

"I don’t feel comfy in anything but leggings and a vest right now, and by the end of the day even the leggings are swapped for PJ bottoms!!" We don't blame you, Kate – everyone enjoys comfortable loungewear!

