Helen Flanagan's daughters steal the show as star announces third pregnancy The former Coronation Street actress will welcome her third child in March 2021

Helen Flanagan surprised fans on Monday night as she announced that she and partner of 11 years, Scott Sinclair, are expecting their third child.

Taking to Instagram, the former Coronation Street star shared several family snaps taken in their kitchen, and wrote: "Our 3rd baby arriving March 2021."

MORE: Coronation Street's cast: meet their real-life children

In the adorable pictures, the couple's daughters, Matilda Rose, five, and Delilah Ruby, two, can be seen holding the baby scans whilst smiling towards the camera.

The couple will welcome baby number three in March 2021

Fans of the couple were quick to comment on the news, with Michelle Keegan writing: "Awwwwww babe!!!! Congratulations so happy for you all!" Samantha Faiers added: "Congratulations, such wonderful news xxxxxx," whilst Gemma Atkinson remarked:"Ahhh congratulations!!! Such lovely news!"

Others, however, were quick to notice cheeky Delilah tucking into a packet of crisps whilst her parents happily posed together for the camera.

READ: Helen Flanagan admits she contemplated suicide before arrival of her daughter

"Congratulations! So happy for you. Delilah pic 3 tucking into her crisps is the story of my life.Lots of love Flanners! X," one wrote, whilst another one remarked: "Haha I loved that too, Delilah is too funny!"

Cheeky Delilah delighted fans with her actions

Helen's pregnancy will come as no surprise as she previously admitted she was keen to add to her brood.

"I would really love more children," she told The Express earlier this year. "I've always said four but that will probably be too much, so I'll say three. When you have two children, you just love them equally. I would love a girl or boy as long as they're healthy. You're just lucky to carry a baby aren't you?"

The couple's happy news comes months after they announced they were postponing their 2020 wedding.

"I know this sounds weird but because we've got children and been together for so long, we already feel like we're married," she revealed before going into lockdown.

"We were going to get married this year but my little sister is getting married next summer, so maybe next year," she added. "I think it's just because we’ve been together for so long, we’re just a bit lazy about it. But it would be nice to have the same name."