Rosie Ramsey shows off gorgeous baby bump in new maternity look Strictly star Chris Ramsey's wife is glowing!

Rosie Ramsey shared a casual but stylish photo with her fans on Wednesday, and they loved her new look!

The singer and podcaster is six months pregnant, and she looked gorgeous as she rocked blue jeans and a grey top which hugged her growing baby bump.

Rosie added a long raincoat, trainers, and a grey woolly bobble hat to her outfit, along with large sunglasses, and she posed in front of her mirror at home, making a peace sign and smiling a closed-lipped smile.

The 34-year-old captioned the picture: "It’s time," adding a baseball cap emoji. She then added: "(There’s no [woolly] hat emoji.)"

Her fans were quick to tell the star how pretty she looked in her new winter look, with one commenting: "Such a cute bump!"

Others added: "Please post more pregnancy outfit ideas, as I have no idea what I should buy or wear! Love the coat," and: "You look amazing."

Rosie, who is due to give birth in January, also shares four-year-old son Robin with her comedian husband Chris, who was a contestant on the 2019 series of Strictly, reaching the semi-final.

Rosie showed off her new look on Instagram

The couple, who have also written a book to accompany their podcast, have spoken openly about the fact that a previous pregnancy resulted in a missed miscarriage, appearing on Lorraine to discuss the heart-breaking sequence of events back in 2018.

They announced they were expecting again this August in a sweet Instagram post.

Rosie shared a photo of herself and Chris alongside their young son Robin, all holding onto a sonogram.

The mum-of-one captioned the photo in a typically hilarious manner.

In reference to the fact that she had instituted "wine time" at 4pm at the start of lockdown, which she would often announce on social media by saying "Wine time, baby," she wrote: "4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021."

