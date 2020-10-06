We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ever wondered what bedtime in Holly Willoughby's house might look like? The This Morning star shared a new peek into her home life on Tuesday after posting a photo of one of her children's favourite books.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's unexpected go-to homeware brand revealed

Holding a copy of Fearless Fairy Tales by Konnie Huq and James Kay, Holly simply wrote: "Love this." A twist on the traditional fairytales, the book contains modern and funny stories that tackle current issues, all interspersed with illustrations.

Fearless Fairy Tales by Konnie Huq and James Kay, £10.40, Amazon

Readers can expect tales such as Sleeping Brainy, which follows a princess hoping to become Chancellor of the Exchequer, and the Gingerbread Kid, who escapes persecution in his home country but struggles to fit in in his new one.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby shares never-before-seen photo from son Harry's first birthday

Costing just £10.48, the book is likely a huge hit in Holly's household, where we imagine it is read by her youngest two children Belle, nine, and Chester, six, at bedtime.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby discusses difficult family decision

The comes shortly after the presenter, who lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin, shared a sweet photo of her eldest son Harry, 11, reading a book called The Boy at the Back of the Class. The acclaimed children's book offers a touching look at the refugee crisis from a child's perspective.

In her Instagram caption, the 39-year-old wrote: "This is a great book for your kids to read... Harry says 'highly recommended!' #lockdownreading. @onjalirauf thank you for adding a new layer to our dinner conversation... just ordered The Star Outside My Window."

Holly shares children Harry, Belle and Chester with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly has previously opened up about juggling her work and home life, and how she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her kids – whether that's reading with them, enjoying a family holiday or celebrating their birthdays with impressive cakes, such as Chester's football-themed creation!

Speaking about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, she said: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

GALLERY: 10 famous kids' birthday cakes that make us go wow!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.