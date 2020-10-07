Holly Willoughby was delighted by some lovely news on Wednesday, when her stylist and friend publicly revealed that she is expecting a baby, and also shared the gender.

Angie Smith took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself from the stomach down.

She was dressed in a white dress with a sweet blue floral design, and her blossoming baby bump was clearly visible.

On the pavement at her feet, her pet dog looked up at her. Angie captioned the sweet picture: "Just tried explaining to Gus that there is someone else joining the pack.

After months of nausea, eating all the beige food in sight and sleeping like it’s going out of fashion, I’m over the moon to say that we are expecting a baby boy!"

Holly was among the first to comment, writing: "Wooooohoooooo!!!!!" The This Morning star also added a blushing emoji and a pink heart emoji.

Angie's other famous friends were quick to share their happiness about the news, with presenter Davina McCall commenting: "Yaaaaaaaaaaaaay!!!!!!"

Former Strictly contestant Lisa Snowdon wrote: "Ahhhhh congratulations," while Made in Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh, who welcomed a baby girl earlier this year, added: "Omggggg!!! So happy for you darling", alongside three heart emojis.

Angie shared the sweet announcement to Instagram

The stylist's other followers wished her well too, with their comments including: "Congratulations to who I know will be the most stylish pregnant woman on the Planet," "Congrats that’s amazing news," and: "Oh my days!

"How lovely. Delighted for you… Best job you’ll ever have."

While Angie more typically gives Holly advice on what to wear, the star might be able to return the favour when it comes to maternity wear, as the mum-of-three looked fabulously stylish throughout all three of her pregnancies.

The presenter tied the knot with her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin back in 2007 and the couple are now doting parents to sons Harry, 11, and Chester, six as well as daughter Belle, nine.

