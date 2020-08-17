Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie just wore the most gorgeous maternity dress The pregnant star showed off her baby bump

Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie wore her best look yet for her weekend staycation. The podcast star – who is expecting her second child with former Strictly favourite Chris – revealed she'd had a last-minute dash to the shops, unearthing the perfect maternity dress from TK Maxx.

Rosie's staycation outfit was a last-minute purchase

The blonde posed up a storm in her hotel, cradling her blossoming baby bump in the pink patterned number.

The smock dress was perfect for heatwave dressing and featured chic broderie anglaise detailing on the bodice and a cute matching hem. The look was nipped in under the bust and boasted a flattering pleated skirt, falling just above the knee.

Prioritising comfort, Rosie – who is already a mum to four-year-old Robin – wore her blonde hair pulled up in a bun and completed the outfit with taupe New Look heels.

She wrote: "Brought three outfits with me, ended up wearing a dress I bought at @tkmaxxuk an hour earlier Typical!" Her followers rushed to comment on her holiday look, enthusing, "Love this, you look so lovely!" and "Absolutely gorgeous!"

Wide Fit Grey Suedette Ankle Strap Heels, £15, New Look

However, it was Rosie's suedette shoes that really got people talking, with dozens clamouring to know where she'd bought them from. Sadly, the New Look block heels are sold out, but there's currently a similar version on sale for just £15. What a bargain!

Earlier this month, Chris and Rosie revealed they are expecting their second child with a sweet Instagram post.

Rosie and Strictly star Chris are parents to four-year-old son Robin

The mother-to-be shared a photo of herself and Chris alongside their young son Robin, holding a sonogram. Rosie captioned the photo in a typically hilarious manner, writing: "4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021."

