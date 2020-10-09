Vogue Williams' baby Gigi is daddy's double in adorable new photo Fans couldn't believe the resemblance

Aw, this new photograph of Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' baby girl Gigi is just the cutest.

Proud dad Spencer shared the snap on his Instagram page, remarking how his two-month-old daughter is the image of him.

"I do look short here to be fair..." joked Spencer alongside the sweet photo of wife Vogue and little Gigi on board a boat. Gigi is all wrapped up in a pink snowsuit and matching hat in the picture – but what really caught our attention was her big eyes like her dad's.

MORE: Vogue Williams' baby Gigi has the coolest personalised bedroom

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gigi and brother Theodore bonding together

MORE: 21 best advent calendars for kids!

Gigi looks the image of her famous father with the shape of her eyes and her little lips. Spencer's followers agreed with him, with one writing: "The baby girl is a little Spencer. Such a resemblance."

Little Gigi looks so much like dad Spencer in this photo

There were more comments for the former Made in Chelsea star, with another fan posting: "Oh wow, she's you!" and one writing, "Looks so much like her dad. Beautiful little girl."

We did have a giggle at some of the funny comments too. One follower told Spencer: "You look super cute in pink though."

MORE: Royal mums' pregnancy cravings revealed – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana

Spencer with his son Theodore

We've loved seeing all of Spencer and Vogue's adorable baby photos since they welcomed Gigi into the world this summer. Shortly after the arrival, the couple exclusively told HELLO! that their little girl was born at 9.30pm on 22 July, weighing 7lbs8oz.

Proud new mum Vogue shared: "I am bursting with happiness that our beautiful girl has finally arrived." Spencer joked: "She's perfect, onto the next one."

On Gigi's pretty name, Vogue said: "When we were discussing names I thought, 'I want to want her name', and I do. I just love it. I wish I was called it myself."

"I always really liked the name Margaux for a girl, spelt in the French way – like the wine," added Spencer. "When people ask what she's called I always say Gigi Margaux – like my dad introduces me as Spencer George sometimes. It rolls off the tongue nicely."