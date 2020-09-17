Vogue Williams' baby Gigi has the coolest personalised bedroom The doting mum has decked out her daughter's room

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have only just redecorated their son Theodore's old nursery ready for when baby Gigi moves into her own room, but it appears they have made more home renovations – this time to their daughter's bedroom in Ireland.

READ: Vogue Williams shares sneak peek at son Theodore’s incredible new room

The couple spends most of their time in their London property, but they also recently bought a house in Dublin, where Vogue is originally from. The mum-of-two revealed baby Gigi's incredible new feature in her nursery on her Instagram Stories, and we're a little jealous.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams shares sneak peek at son Theo’s incredible new room

"Seeing Gigi's name like this makes me love it even more!," the Heart Radio star captioned a photo showing a neon pink sign spelling out Gigi Margaux. "I commissioned this @bagandbones neon for her room in Ireland," she continued.

RELATED: Vogue Williams reveals secret to flawless skin – and Amanda Holden and David Beckham swear by it

A similar design from Bag and Bones retails for £295, but they can also be entirely customised with different colours, logos, texts and graphics.

The Heart Radio star unveiled Gigi's new personalised sign

In the snap, the neon sign takes pride of place across one blank white wall, with a white wooden bed covered with pink bedding underneath. While it's not clear whether this is Gigi's actual room or simply a photo designed to show off the wall feature, perhaps this is a nod to how the finished space will look?

Vogue and Spencer are renovating their Dublin home

Vogue previously revealed she was completely renovating the house with a "light and airy" aesthetic – mission accomplished if Gigi's room is anything to go by! She shared another glimpse into their renovation process in early September when the 34-year-old showed off brand new wooden flooring in the reception hall.

"Lots of people are asking if I've moved home," she said. "No, we aren’t moving home but we have wanted a bigger space in Dublin for a long time. Now we can all fit and hopefully spend a little more time in Ireland."

GALLERY: Celebrity parents twinning with their kids!