Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have suffered a common issue many expectant parents face when preparing to welcome their new baby - they couldn't decide on the name of their daughter, who is due in six weeks' time.

After Vogue shared a video of herself pre-washing baby clothes, one follower commented: "Can't wait to hear what you call her!" Vogue was quick to tease fans by replying that they have already decided on a name, after much consideration: "It's V cuuuuuute although I had another name I loved too but Spen wasn't into it."

WATCH: Vogue and Spencer answer quick-fire questions after announcing they are expecting their second child

The Irish model did not spill what it was, but Vogue and Spencer told HELLO! there were already a few contenders back in March. "There’s an amazing opportunity to have fun with girls’ names in particular, and to be creative – a little bit wild even," said Spencer. "Because so many cool, exotic names lend themselves to being very useable. There won’t be any degree of stupidity to the name though. I think you can be fresh, and new and different, but it has got a bit silly in a few cases. So we’ll try and rein it in." Vogue added: "But nothing absolutely crazy. There’s not another Vogue on the way – most definitely not!"

Vogue teased fans about baby names after sharing a video of herself washing her daughter's clothes

In Vogue's Instagram video, she explained: "I always have piles and piles of washing to do. I get through at least four washes a week, but at the moment we are doing something quite exciting. I've been washing all of our little baby's clothes which is so exciting because she's nearly here!" While she was surrounded by sweet pink baby grows and mini knitted cardigans, fans couldn't help but notice the Heart Radio presenter's colourful dress that perfectly showed off her blossoming baby bump.

Vogue revealed the silk colour-block maxi dress, which featured a tiered rainbow skirt, was from Olivia Rubin and it isn't even a maternity style! The 34-year-old wrote: "I am obsessed, it won’t currently close on me but it’s a forever dress from @oliviarubin." Although it is out of stock on the brand's website, fans of the floaty style can pick it up from Selfridges for £371, down from £530.

