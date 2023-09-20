42 best advent calendars for kids: Disney, toys, chocolate and more options to get children excited

Kids can count down to Christmas 2023 with these fun calendars – and they’re mostly all on sale now

Believe me, Christmas will be here before we know it! It's scary how fast this year is going! If your kids are anything like my two, they might have even already asked when they can write their Christmas lists! Maybe you've already started thinking about the presents... But whatever you do, don’t forget about their advent calendars!

The anticipation and build-up to the special visit from Santa is almost as magic as the big day itself, and opening a new window and getting a treat as you count down the days just adds to the magic.

Advent calendars for kids have come a long way since the cardboard versions which only revealed a picture that they had back when we were kids. These days you can get kids advent calendars Lego kits, Disney books and Kinder Surprise eggs.

We’ve gathered the best together and there’s something for everyone, whether you’re after something for a toddler who’s crazy about cars or a mini Star Wars fanatic. The more popular advent calendars for kids often sell out – so it's a good idea to get in there and order them early. Keep scrolling to see them all...

How we chose the best kids' advent calendars

Price: We chose kids' advent calendars with a competitive price point - and where possible looked for calendars that were on sale.

Best boys and girls advent calendars for all ages

Disney Storybook Kids Advent Calendar 2023

Ages: suitable for all ages

This children's advent calendar was quick to sell out last year, so get in there fast if you want to snap one up for your little Disney fans at home. If you order now you can save 27% and it ships at the end of August when it officially launches. There’s an individually wrapped storybook to open each day featuring the beloved Franchise’s classic characters, including Mickey, Dumbo, Winnie the Pooh and more taking part in page after page of Christmas adventures. There’s also a storybook children's advent calendar exclusively about Disney princesses up for grabs.

The Gruffalo's Child music box kids advent calendar

Fans of the iconic children's tale The Gruffalo's Child will love this musical kids advent calendar featuring characters from the story and three songs from the original Gruffalo's Child soundtrack. Open the 25 doors to reveal pop-up scenery, stickers and dancing characters that skate around the Music Box base as you count down to Christmas!

Hungry Caterpillar kids advent calendar

Ages: suitable for all ages

This is actually a rare find these days - a children's advent calendar that goes back to basics. There's a fun image behind each door themed around classic children's tale The Hungry Caterpillar.

Mr Men Little Miss Kids Advent Calendar 2023

Ages: suitable for all ages

Here's another great children's advent calendar for mini bookworms! There are 24 mini-books to discover from the Mr Men and Little Miss series, with festive and fairytale themes. For any mega fans, the 2022 advent calendar is still up for grabs

Peppa Pig advent book collection 2023

Ages: Suitable for all ages

Countdown to Christmas with 23 new mini storybooks featuring Peppa Pig, George Pig and all their friends. And there's a special Christmas Eve story on the final day. For any massive Peppa fans wanting something extra, the 2021 edition is still available for the bargain price of £12.38!

Personalised baby's first advent calendar

Ages: For baby's first Christmas

This is such a cute idea. Personalise it with baby's name, and there's a space every day to write a memory of the run-up to their first Christmas. A beautiful keepsake you'll cherish forever - so many parents have framed theirs and hung in the nursery - such a lovely idea.

Best advent calendars for boys & girls aged 1.5+

Playmobil aqua kids advent calendar

Ages: 1.5 - 4

Kids will be splashing around with excitement with this fun Playmobil 1.2.3 Bath Time Fun Advent Calendar. It's filled with 24 Playmobil pieces that will fun all-year round - including lovely animals from a baby shark to a blowfish as well as toys for fun-time bath games.

toucanBox The very merry advent calendar

Ages: 2-8

Well, this is a bit special! The kids advent calendar from award-winning children's craft company toucanBox features 24 boxes of festive fun, including Christmas crafts such as a snowball juggling, bear bauble and snowman puppets, scrummy recipes for gingerbread reindeer, hot chocolate spoons and more, plus five enchanting STEAM inspired storybooks. A great one to keep them entertained with stimulating surprises as you count down to Christmas!

Henry the Harrods bear chocolate advent calendar

Ages: 2+

Harrods' cute mascot is the star of this kids advent calendar, which features delicious white and milk chocolate treats

Disney board game advent calendar

Ages: 3+

This is a kids' advent calendar with a difference. Not only do little ones get the usual thrill of opening a door and getting a surprise each day, there's a board game to play too once you have all the pieces. There are 16 mini Disney character figurines hiding behind each door as well as puzzle pieces that fit together to make the game and everything else you need to play.

Barbie color reveal advent calendar

Ages: 3+

Barbie fans will love this kids advent calendar - there are 25 daily surprises, including a Barbie Color Reveal doll and a Color Reveal pet kitten - immerse them in warm water to reveal their cool winter looks! There are also two hair extensions, six winter-themed fashions, three pairs of shoes, three fashion accessories and six additional surprise pieces.

Cry Babies Magic Tears Rosie Advent Calendar

Ages: 3-6

This cute calendar folds out into a winter wonderland scene featuring Rosie and her pet in a snowy garden outside their festive home. There’s a Cry Babies Magic Tears surprise behind every door – 24 magical miniature collectables, all non-chocolate!

Funko POP! Advent Calendar Harry Potter

Ages: 3+

Potterheads and Funko fans will love this kids' advent calendar - it features 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops of Harry and his friends. Place them in front of the packaging’s artwork to create an enchanting scene in Diagon Alley.

Peppa Pig advent calendar

Ages: 3+

Fans of the famous pig will love this kids' advent calendar. There's a new toy for each day of December which they can add to the snowy scene backdrop the calendar opens out into.

The Inspire advent tree

Ages: 3+

This sustainable, wooden tree-shaped advent calendar encourages kids to be kind as well as giving back to charity. It features 24 magnetic wooden shapes, each one with a festive picture on one side and an act of kindness, such as ‘Donating a toy to charity’ and ‘Paying someone a compliment' to carry out that day on the other. All profits will be donated to Best Beginnings, a charity which is working to give every child the best start in life.

City Vehicles and Accessories advent calendar

Ages: 3+

Got a little car enthusiast in the family? John Lewis’ city vehicles children's advent calendar will help them speed into the festive season with a four-wheeled toy treat each day – including everything from police cars to double-decker buses.

L.O.L Surprise advent calendar

Ages: 3+

Mini fashionistas will love this one. There's a limited edition L.O.L. doll - Tricksta BB - and 24 fabulous fashion outfits to unbox every day of December, including snazzy dresses, glam accessories and cute shoes.

Paw Patrol advent calendar

Ages: 3+

Little ones can count down to Christmas with Marshall, Chase, Skye and all the rest of the plucky pups. There are 24 Paw Patrol collectables to discover, including their favourite pups dressed up for the festive season, a sleigh, presents, play pieces and more in this cute children's advent calendar. Pre-order now to avoid disappointment and it'll ship when it officially launches later this month

Frozen 2 jewellery advent calendar

Ages: 3+

Elsa and Anna fans can count down to Christmas with this Frozen 2-themed jewellery kids' advent calendar. There are 24 surprises, including a necklace and a bracelet with charms and pendants featuring the sisters and the rest of the Frozen characters.

Schleich Farm World Advent Calendar

Ages: 3+

Another kids' advent calendar for little animal fans - this one differs from Playmobile's offering, however, as the animals are all very lifelike. There are 24 surprises from the farm, including a pig, horse, goat and cat - and even a teddy bear.

Haribo advent calendar

Ages: 3+

This tasty children's advent calendar brings together Haribo favourites and seasonal mini bags and themed jellies. Look out for Santa’s boot, a red-hatted reindeer and a gold star-topped Christmas tree!

Play-Doh advent calendar

Ages: 3+

If you want a children's advent calendar to get them creative, look no further than Play-Doh's offering. It includes a playmat, 24 surprises and five cans of Play-Doh modelling compound featuring 2 special festive sparkle cans.

Barbie Dreamtopia advent calendar

Ages: 3+

On the first day of December, doll fans open a door to reveal Barbie in a shimmering bodysuit. For the next 23 days, there's a new accessory each day, whether it's clothes, shoes, jewellery, purses, accessories - including a shimmering mermaid tail - or a pet to keep Barbie company.

Best advent calendars for boys & girls aged 4+

Pokemon holiday advent calendar

Ages: 4+

This Pokemon advent calendar will make it very easy to catch 'em all. There are 24 toys, including 16 two-inch figures of all the Pokemon faves - Pikachu, Evie and Squirtle to name a few - as well as six themed accessories.

Star Wars Micro Force Kids Advent calendar

Here's one for Star Wars fans - you get 24 mini-figures - including four festive-themed ones, R2D2 in a Santa hat, awww - and seven stickers. The mini toys span all the films, so there's everyone from Princess Lea and Yoda to Poe Damon and even a cute lil porg.

Crayola Christmas advent calendar

Ages: 4+

If you're looking for something a bit more creative, the Crayola advent calendar for kids has a fun activity behind each of the 24 doors complete with a Crayola tool to help them complete it. This should keep them busy!

Playmobile horse farm advent calendar

Ages: 4+

Ride 'em cowboy – this cute kids' advent calendar is a dream for horse fans, with horses, animals and accessories behind the 24 doors. Might not be very Chrismassy, but there’s hours of animal fun to be had.

Best advent calendars for boys & girls aged 5+

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles advent calendar

Ages 5+

You get more for your money with this kids advent calendar – there are a total of 50 surprises to discover behind the 24 windows including 10 Hatchimals collectables, 12 accessories, five paper crafts, five bows, five nests, four tiny presents and four sticker sheets.

Best advent calendars for boys & girls aged 6+

Pokemon Trading Cards Advent Calendar 2023

Ages: 6+

If your kid is part of the Pokemon card gang this is the only advent calendar you need. I’m speaking from experience here. You get 25 gifts in the run-up to Christmas, including trading cards, booster packs, coins and stickers. What exactly is inside? Well, eight foil promo cards with a festive stamp, five Pokémon TCG booster packs, seven Pokémon TCG 3-card fun packs, two Pokémon coins, two colourful sticker sheets, and one sidekick dangler featuring Pikachu and Glaceon. Oh, and you get a code card for Pokémon TCG Live. Order now to make sure you get yours when they’re released on October 11. It’s very likely to sell out, you’ve been warned!

Roblox advent calendar

Ages: 6+

If they're into Roblox, this advent calendar for kids is sure to be a massive hit! It features holiday twists on Roblox figures and items, including Elf, Christmas Tree, Gingerbread Man, Magical Reindeer, Santa Claus and Snowman Roblox figures. Deck out your figures with the included accessories and mix and match parts to make your own unique Roblox characters. There are also two exclusive virtual item codes.

Build Your Own Pinball Machine Advent Calendar

Ages: 8+

This is a super creative spin on traditional advent calendars. Build your own fully-functioning pinball machine over the course of 24 days, with each door containing pieces and easy-to-follow instructions. There’s no mess - the cardboard pieces pop out and slot together, and it’s good for the environment too - there’s no plastic and it’s made from 100% sustainable card

Funko Five Nights at Freddy's advent calendar

Ages: 6+

Fans of the famous Five Nights at Freddy's franchise will love this advent calendar - you get 24 Five Nights at Freddy’s Pint Size Heroes to add to your collection. Some characters include a holiday twist and blacklight versions too - avid collectors will be thrilled!

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar

Ages: 7+

This toy-a-day kids advent calendar gives Harry Potter fans a magical build-up to Christmas – it includes 24 mini-builds of all the main characters and objects kids will recognise from the movies. By the time every door is open, they’ll have everything they need to recreate a scene at Hogwarts - and there's a board game included too. For the die-hard Potter fans - the 2021 version is still up for grabs!

Funko Marvel advent Calendar

Ages 6+

The ultimate kids' advent calendar for superhero fans! There are 24 Funko Pocket Pop figures from the Marvel universe, including Iron Man, Captain America and Hulk. Funko also has calendars themed around Harry Potter, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Fortnite if Marvel’s not your little one’s thing.

Harry Potter Hedwig jewellery advent calendar

Ages: 6+

One for the Harry Potter fans! Two layers of gift boxes reveal a new treat each day on the run-up to Christmas. The gifts include a necklace, earrings, a bracelet and much more. After all the boxes have been opened, they can be stored in the Hedwig keepsake tin.

Why you should trust HELLO!

Aside from the fact I've been a professional shopper for the past three years for HELLO! Online, I'm a mum of two children (aged six and ten) so I have years of real-life experience in shopping for advent calendars for kids. We've tried so many over the years, and I know which ones really get them excited for Christmas and which advent calendars just weren't worth the money. Of course, you'll only find the ones worth buying in this roundup. I'm constantly on the lookout for new options to add, and I monitor prices to get you the best deals.