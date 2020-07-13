Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are days away from welcoming their second child, a girl, who is due at the end of July. The pair are parents to two-year-old Theodore, but Vogue revealed she has already started making plans for her third child - and has baby names in mind!

In an interview with HELLO!, the mum-to-be - who is currently working with Petplan to support their Pet Awards - revealed how herself and Spencer have agreed on their unborn daughter's name, including her middle name, but she is continuing to keep her favourite monikers secret in the hopes she can use them for her future children.

Vogue said: "The name I liked got vetoed, unfortunately," but when asked what it was, she responded: "I'm hoping I'll get my name for the next baby." The 34-year-old has struggled with morning sickness throughout her pregnancy, only managing the symptoms using Coke Zero, so she won't be expanding her family in the near future. "Not for a while, I'm feeling horrendous but I'm definitely holding onto that name," Vogue added.

Vogue and Spencer are already parents to son Theodore

The one thing we know for certain is that Vogue's baby (and any future children!) won't be called Saylor, which has been her favourite name since she was a child. "I've tried with Theodore as a boys name and I tried with this baby and it's never going to happen. I've always loved that name growing up but Spenny doesn't like it," she explained.

After teasing fans recently about what she has called her second child, she revealed that the couple came to a decision "quite early on." She said: "There were two names - I loved one and Spenny loved one and he vetoed mine and I kind of vetoed his, but it's going to be her middle name. I do quite like it, it's just not my favourite for a first name." Speaking of the name they have decided on, she said: "I love it and I'd love to be called it myself, it's such a cool name."

Vogue revealed their pet dog Winston will "adjust perfectly" to their baby daughter

Vogue has been open about the fact that she thinks Theodore will be an incredible big brother, but he's not the only family member who will need to adjust to the new arrival - their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Winston will also need to get used to an even busier household!

The doting mum said that she was very impressed with how Winston reacted to Theodore, stating, "He's so patient," and "They're best pals most of the time." So Vogue and Spencer's new daughter will likely be welcomed into his pack - even if it is begrudgingly! "God, I'd say he's rolling his eyes that there's another one on the way! I never imagined he'd be as good with Theodore as he is so I think that he'll adjust perfectly to the new baby," Vogue told HELLO!. Winston has already been "disappearing off into the bedroom for his own little relaxing time" during the coronavirus lockdown, so maybe he'll be doing that even more…

Vogue is currently working with Petplan to support its Pet Awards, which have been created to champion our most incredible, cute and talented pets as they supported us through lockdown.