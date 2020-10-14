Alex Jones' new photo of baby Kit will melt your heart The One Show host took to Instagram

Alex Jones opened up about her young son Kit on Wednesday, revealing that she's started taking him to a gym for youngsters as he's such an energetic little lad.

The One Show host shared the sweetest photo of the tot on Instagram, and Kit could be seen standing amongst other kids his age in a sweet dinosaur top and matching trousers as he listened intently to an instructor.

The famous mum explained: "We've tried singing classes but he just doesn't keep still so took Kit to @thelittlegym.chiswick this morning which he loves. If you hve an active baby/toddler this is for you."

While Alex is no doubt constantly busy balancing her hectic job with being a full-time mum to two bouncy boys, we're pleased to report that the Welsh presenter did enjoy some time to herself over the weekend, revealing on social media that she was enjoying a magical-looking staycation somewhere in the UK.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two showed off her incredible bathroom, which featured a walk-in shower accessed via wooden panelled doors, a double basin vanity unit and blue and gold patterned wallpaper.

Alex enjoyed a beautiful staycation over the weekend

"I want a bathroom like this when I grow up. Look!" Alex joked as she panned the camera around the room.

Perhaps most impressive of all was the free-standing bathtub, which was positioned in front of the window offering views of the river below.

The 43-year-old was clearly preparing for a relaxing soak, as the bath was already filled with water and bubbles.

She later shared another peek into one of the bedrooms, explaining: "You go through the wardrobe and into the bedroom."

The Narnia-inspired room not only had wallpaper depicting a forest along one wall, but it also had its own tree in the middle which created a canopy of flowers overhead.

