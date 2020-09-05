Alex Jones reveals the 'weird' reason she spent night apart from husband and son The One Show star is a doting mum-of-two

Alex Jones shared how she was spending the night on Friday – and it didn't involve her family!

The One Show presenter posted a short video to her Instagram Stories, which featured the star holding up her copy of her occasional co-host Chris Ramsey's new book, which he co-wrote with his wife Rosie.

In the clip, the Welsh beauty revealed that she had time to read the memoir because her husband and oldest son Teddy were spending some time away from the family home – enjoying an activity that the mum-of-two described as "weird".

The 43-year-old waved her copy at the camera as she said: "Chris Ramsey, you should be so proud, because this is my Friday night."

She then peeked her face out from behind the book and went on: "It's quiet here, Charlie and Ted have gone camping in someone else's back garden, bit weird, so I'm reading this, it's so good."

Alex shares two sons with her husband, insurance broker Charlie Thompson, who she married back in 2015. Little Teddy is three years old, while his younger brother Kit is one.

Alex shares children Teddy and Kit with husband Charlie

The couple must have been delighted to have found a new activity for Teddy to enjoy, as last month, the glamorous brunette admitted that it had been a struggle to keep her children entertained during lockdown.

In a heartfelt interview with The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, the presenter said: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles."

However, although the star clearly deserves the odd night off with a good book, she also shared that she felt fortunate to be able to continue working amid the pandemic, as many journalists and broadcasters have lost contracts.

The kind-hearted presenter said: "I've just felt lucky to still be able to work because I know a lot of people in our industry who have struggled with the fact that all their work has just disappeared."

