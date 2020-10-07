Alex Jones shares adorable photo of son's first haircut The One Show star marked the milestone on Instagram

Alex Jones posted a photo of the sweetest milestone to social media on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the host of The One Show shared a photo of her youngest child Kit at the hairdressers.

The one-year-old was sitting buckled into a salon chair, wearing jeans, blue socks, and a light blue sweatshirt with a slogan that read: "Home Grown."

A hairdresser could just be seen combing back the tiny tot's mop of blond hair, although Alex protected her son's privacy with a smiling purple heart sticker.

The star also appeared to be holding her little boy's hand throughout the process.

She captioned the cute image: "First haircut." The 42-year-old shares two sons with her husband Charlie Thomson: Kit and Teddy, who is three.

About an hour after sharing the snapshot of Kit, she posted a photo of her oldest son enjoying a treat.

The little boy, whose face was concealed with a winking blue heart sticker, was sitting cross-legged on the floor.

Alex shared a photo of little Kit's first haircut

He held a snack in one hand and on the table in front of him was a hot drink with a paper straw sticking out of it.

Alex captioned this photo: "Post nursery hot choc." Sounds delicious!

The presenter is a doting mum to her two boys but has previously revealed that she has no plans to have any more children.

Three-year-old Teddy also enjoyed a treat

In an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier this year, the star shared that her husband thinks they should limit their family for the sake of the environment.

Alex said: "Charlie is adamant that for the sake of the planet, two children is enough."

She then admitted that wasn't the only reason for their decision, going on: "And I think I'm too old to have another child now, anyway.

"It happens for a lot of people and good for them, but we're just glad we have two healthy children."

