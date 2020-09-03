Alex Jones makes surprise revelation about the birth of her son Kit Viewers were left stunned by her revelation

Expectant mums are often told spicy foods and long walks are among the many ways to bring on labour naturally, but Alex Jones discovered another surprising trigger when she was expecting her son Kit in 2019.

The One Show host revealed that watching the season finale of The Durrells prompted her to go into labour with her second child during a chat with the drama's star Callum Woodhouse on Thursday evening.

"You know I'm a huge fan – a super fan – of The Durrells, and I've got to say thanks to you and the rest of the cast because the very last episode made me go into labour," Alex explained.

The revelation prompted shock from the actor, who said: "That's the best review I've had."

Alex continued: "Because it was so emotional, honestly Rachel, right at the end of The Durrells, that basically, the oxytocin went through the roof and out came Kit!"

The 43-year-old gave birth to baby Kit, her second child with husband Charlie Thomson, in May 2019. Announcing the happy news at the time, Alex wrote: "And then there were 4!!! Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3.

"Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

Alex's youngest son was born in May 2019

Alex and Charlie have since been enjoying life as a family of four, although the Welsh TV presenter recently admitted it had been challenging at times balancing work with parenting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, the presenter said: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles."

However, the star also shared that she felt fortunate to be able to balance work and home life. She went on to add: "I've just felt lucky to still be able to work, because I know a lot of people in our industry who have struggled with the fact that all their work has just disappeared."

