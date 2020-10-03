Alex Jones reveals sleepless night struggles with sons Kit and Teddy The star posted an exhausted video on Instagram

Alex Jones revealed she had trouble sleeping on Thursday night, telling fans her two sons had kept her up during the early hours of the morning.

Sharing a close-up video on her Instagram Story, the presenter said: "The eyes of a mother whose children decided not to sleep between 1am and 5am. Can makeup fix this? I hope so."

She later appeared looking fresh and gorgeous on Friday night's The One Show, so we reckon her mission was accomplished! Alex looked lovely in Suzannah London blouse and black jeans, showing no signs of tiredness as she hosted the show alongside Chris Ramsey.

Alex shared a video on her Instagram Story

We bet Alex was inundated with messages from other parents who could relate to her struggles!

The star often speaks frankly about motherhood with her fans, and opened up in January about how she was adjusting to new sleeping arrangements following the arrival of Kit.

She asked her fans: "Anyone else having trouble getting their toddler to stay in their own bed?

"Coupled with a baby waking up at least three times a night, it's testing, to say the least," she added. "Thanks to @teachtosleep for all your advice… it's a work in progress."

Alex has also revealed that she tries not to put too much pressure on herself when it comes to motherhood.

With sons Kit and Teddy

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, she said: "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle. I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it.

"Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."