Kate Lawler opens up about fears for baby as she shares sweet bump evolution picture The former Big Brother star is 22 weeks along

Kate Lawler has shared the most gorgeous bump evolution picture with fans and revealed she feels "hesitant" about preparing the baby's nursery after hearing devastating stories during Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Captioning the picture, which shows her and her baby bump at 13, 17 and 22 weeks, Kate wrote: "This still feels so surreal, I don't think I'm ever going to get used to growing a teeny tiny human but I'm enjoying it more than I thought I would which is BRILLIENNNNT."

MORE: 21 stars who gave birth during the surreal lockdown

The 40-year-old went on to talk about finally been able to feel the baby's kicks before opening up about her worries: "It's now the size of a Maltese puppy (obvs I'm going by animals and not fruit/vegetables) and I'm wondering is it time to start buying what we need? Is it too soon? I'm a huge worrier and the thought of filling a nursery with a cot, what else is there... I literally have no idea what I'm supposed to fill a nursery with as I type this."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of our cutest celebrity baby reveals of all time

She added: "Whatever, A COT ETC. I just feel quite hesitant, especially after seeing so much about Baby Loss Awareness Week. One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage and nine babies are stillborn every day the UK, heart-breaking tragedies for any family. Tommy's 'Wave of Light' campaign this week was a reminder of just how many couples have gone through this. I lit my candle in commemoration of the babies who died too soon and thought of my friends and others who've gone through miscarriage, stillbirth or a termination for medical reasons."

Kate shared her baby bump evolution on Instagram

Kate, who exclusively announced her pregnancy in HELLO! last month, sought advice from her more than 186,000 followers, asking: "So with that in mind, when is the right time to start properly preparing? Were you as worried about losing your baby? Did you shop early on or wait until you were much closer to giving birth? Would love to know if it's just me being a paranoid Pete. #22weekspregnant #ThisIs40"

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools pays tribute to her '5 little stars' after 'emotional' week

Of course, the mother-to-be was inundated with positive messages and tons of advice.

The star and her partner, Martin, announced their pregnancy in HELLO!

"You are going to worry right up to when you hold your baby in your arms... then you will just have different worries. Start window shopping, there is actually very little you need for a baby," one said. A second wrote: "You look beautiful - I waited, only because I was superstitious but whenever you choose to get ready will be right."

Whilst a third thanked her for her lovely post: "Thank you for acknowledging the mums who have their babies in their hearts and not their arms, it means a lot."