Myleene Klass reveals she suffered four miscarriages in heartbreaking post The singer is a doting mum to three young children

Myleene Klass has opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriages - and has credited Chrissy Teigen for inspiring her to share her experience first-hand with the world.

Revealed: The making of Myleene Klass’ unique engagement ring

In honour of Baby Loss Awareness Week, the singer penned an emotional message to her followers as she revealed she previously suffered four miscarriages.

"On national babyloss-miscarriage day, @chrissyteigen gave me the courage to write," she began. "I am mama to seven babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and four little stars in the sky. I know after my own MC's how I scoured the internet for stories similar to mine for peace, reassurance. I hope this helps even one lost soul."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Myleene Klass shares engagement news

Opening up about her first loss, Myleene revealed that she flew home immediately from holiday for a dilation and curettage procedure due to "heavy bleeding".

SEE: 15 beautiful photos of celebrity mums breastfeeding their babies

MORE: Strictly's Natalie Lowe opens up about heartbreaking miscarriages

"#1 At the airport, flying home for a D&C, I'd started bleeding heavily at ten weeks on holiday," she continued. "The scan was the saddest sight I've ever seen in my life. The first and last time I saw my baby. As the doctor pushed the camera on my belly, the familiar black and blue image of my baby sprung onto the screen, then started to sink and slowly floated down, till it just hunched over. I knew. 'I'm sorry there's no heartbeat'.

Myleene shared this picture with her heartbreaking message

"The feeling is nothing short of traumatic, shock. At my D&C I was asked to confirm the procedure. I cried so hard the nurse held my hand and answered for me. They taped my bracelet to my wrist, two gold swallows. It made me sob. Swallows love for life and always come home. I told the anaesthetist to please make sure I wake up as I'm a mum then I cried again at what they were going to take out. I woke to emptiness and the horror of what had happened. I felt I'd failed my baby and my partner."

MORE: One father shares his personal journey of miscarriage and stillbirth for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Myleene, who is a mother to three children, revealed the loss she suffered the following time was "worse".

"#2. The second time was worse if that's possible," she explained. "I thought I’d had my 'one in four' experience. This time, the baby had stopped growing at ten weeks, completely unrelated to the first MC ‘so it’s just bad luck’.

"I didn’t take my eyes off the fire alarm on the ceiling, lest I break completely. Walking past the pregnant women in reception was torture. This D&C was no less traumatic. In fact, the familiarity of it cut deeper. The 'wishes to dispose of the products of pregnancy' form, the walking to theatre, the ugly socks. Having everything one minute, a name, a school, then nothing.

The singer is a doting mum to three young children

"The third, I miscarried at work. The fourth, the loo. Whilst I could get pregnant, there was no explanation for why I couldn’t keep them. The doctors took no chances with Apollo. I injected countless, endless hormones into my belly to keep my placenta working. He signifies everything good in the world to me, my miracle."

Hoping to give some comfort to other mothers, she concluded: "To my friends and Mamas who have experienced this, you are the strongest women I know. Thinking of you today."

The musician and her fiancé Simon Motson are parents to their baby son Apollo, while Myleene also has daughter Ava, 13, and nine-year-old Hero from her previous marriage to Graham Quinn.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.