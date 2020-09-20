In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Kate Lawler has revealed she is pregnant with her and fiancé Martin's first child.

The Virgin Radio Drive-time presenter and former Big Brother winner, who is due to give birth in February next year, has previously been open about her conflicting views about parenthood but is now ready to be a mother.

"I have never felt more ready," she told HELLO! "For a lot of my life I did feel pressurised and I wasn't ready. You have to do what's right for you. I think I am going to be a much happier person knowing that I did this when I wanted to."

While Kate was conflicted about motherhood Martin was always keen to start a family, a topic they covered on their popular podcast, Maybe Baby. But now they are both united as they prepare to become a family, having decided to try for a baby after their wedding was postponed.

Kate Lawler and her fiancé Martin can't wait to become parents

"This was completely planned," Kate confirms. "The wedding got cancelled and I wasn't thinking about a baby at all. But when we rebooked it for the following year, a few of our friends and family said we could have a baby between now and then. I laughed.

"But then I turned 40 in May and suddenly I felt grown up and like I was ready for something and I didn't know what it was. We realised we would have to start trying straight away to avoid having a newborn at the wedding. So we did. We gave it one shot. And it happened!"

Discovering that she had fallen pregnant so quickly was an even bigger surprise because doctors had told her that her egg count was in the bottom five per cent for her age range.

The couple's baby is due in February

"I knew the decision would be taken out of my hands eventually as I didn't have many eggs left, and I felt sad at the thought of not being able to conceive if we left it too late so that's when I knew I was ready."

And they were both delighted – and shocked – about how quickly things had developed. Martin recalls: "It didn't feel real because it was something I have wanted for so long and she always told me it wasn't going to happen. I was very happy, but also kind of blown away."

