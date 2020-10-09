EastEnders star Lacey Turner shares joy over second 'miracle' pregnancy The soap star is pregnant with her second baby

Lacey Turner has shared her joy over being pregnant again. Appearing on Friday's Loose Women, the EastEnders actress revealed that she and her husband Matt Kay cannot wait to welcome their second "miracle" child, who is due in February.

The couple, who are already parents to their 14-month-old daughter Dusty, have suffered heartache in the past when the 32-year-old had two miscarriages.

On falling pregnant again, Lacey explained: "It was a complete surprise, but a very nice one, which is always nice.

"With Dusty, I was quite sick at the beginning," she added. "But this time round I haven't been so sick, which is always nice. When you've already got a baby, you don't have the time to think about it because you're so busy with that one.

"I forget I'm pregnant quite a lot of the time and then I think, 'Oh, I can't do that.'"

Panellist Kaye Adams asked Lacey if she's managed to be relaxed during this pregnancy after having Dusty, to which, she revealed: "I want to say yes, but probably not. I think the only difference is I haven't had as much time to sit and think about it.

Lacey is pregnant with her second child

"But I'm still anxious. I think I probably always will be, which I think it's quite normal for people who have been on the journey I have. But I try to stay as positive as possible. It is nice to have the time to sit and think about it the whole time, because Dusty takes up most of my time."

Despite the joy, Lacey confessed this pregnancy journey hasn't been as smooth sailing as it was with Dusty due to the ongoing pandemic. "Because of coronavirus and everything that's going on and there being so many rules," she said.

The actress is already mum to 14-month-old Dusty

"I would love to have a home birth and a water birth. I'm praying for the same sort of birth I had with Dusty, which was just lovely. If I could have that again, that would be delightful. Fingers crossed, my mum and Matt will be able to be there. I don’t know if I could do it without my Mum."

