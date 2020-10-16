Jamie Oliver's wife Jools pays tribute to her '5 little stars' after 'emotional' week The mother-of-five marked the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week

Jools Oliver paid tribute to her "own 5 little stars" on Thursday night to mark the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The mother-of-five took to Instagram to share a picture of a lit candle and wrote: "Our candle burns brightly to mark the end of baby loss awareness week. So many gut wrenching stories of loss, heartbreak, bravery and strength at the most unimaginable time of losing a baby, either through miscarriage, still birth or neonatal death x.

"It has been a privilege to have listened to such incredible women/men and families open their hearts out and tell their stories of their beautiful stars in the sky to raise much needed awareness. A very emotional week. Our candle as always burns brightly for little Archie and our own 5 little stars we never got to hold in our arms xxx," she wrote.

Jools' candle, the Fresh Fig + Jasmine Scented Candle by Plum and Ashby, has been specially created to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week. 100 per cent of the profits from every candle will go to Tommy's charity and will go towards lifesaving research and support services.

Jools, 45, has been open about her miscarriages in the past, most recently during lockdown in July. Talking to Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast, Jools was asked about wanting one more child and made the surprising revelation.

Jools paid tribute to her "5 little stars" on Thursday night

"When you first came in the podcast you said you were contemplating, you really wanted to go for a sixth child," Zoe told her.

"I really do, I really do but I've just had three miscarriages since then and I'm thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I'm thinking: 'No,' I dunno. I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do. And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it's a little bit dodgy.

Following River's birth in 2016, Jools has suffered three miscarriages

"Jamie is still up for it, kind of... not really. I haven't got long, maybe another year and then I really will just shut that chapter off because I am very happy and I am pretty full up at the moment as it is. But just that little baby, it's a terrible thing to keep wanting something and you can't help it," she explained.