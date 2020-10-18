Piers Morgan shares photo of daughter Elise following in his footsteps The Good Morning Britain star is a doting dad

Piers Morgan shared a sweet photo to Instagram at the weekend, and it revealed just how alike he and his daughter are!

In the picture, the star's youngest child, eight-year-old Elise, stood in front of a large TV in the family living room, with her back to the camera.

She wore an Arsenal shirt, following in the footsteps of her dad, who is a lifelong supporter of the London team.

The little girl stared at the telly, appearing deep in thought, and her dad captioned the behind-the-scenes glimpse of family life: "Elise not happy with that first-half performance. Wants @aubameyang97 to get more of the ball."

The Good Morning Britain co-host's fans were quick to respond, with some of them agreeing with Elise.

One commented: "She’s right," while a second wrote: "Should’ve had a penalty at the end of the first half!"

A third chimed in simply to share their club affiliation, adding: "Up the GUNNERS."

Other followers, however, took the opportunity to tease the 55-year-old about his surroundings, with one writing: "The wires from your television are giving me anxiety [laughing emoji]"' and another agreeing: "That would drive me crazy."

Elise is a football fan like her dad

One fan, meanwhile, noticed the stack of Piers' latest book, Wake Up, in the foreground, with three volumes piled up on a coffee table along with a newspaper and some bottled water.

"Subtle product placement there, mate," they joked.

Piers shares Elise with his second wife, fellow journalist Celia Walden, and last month posed with the little girl outside The Ivy Chelsea Garden, captioning the sweet snap: "Happy Day after National Daughter’s Day."

Some of the doting dad's followers commented on how nice the photo was, with one writing: "Elise takes her good looks from her dad," followed by a row of heart emojis.

The presenter is also a proud father to three grown-up sons from his first marriage: Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 19.

