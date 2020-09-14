Ben Shephard loses bet with son Jack – and fans aren't surprised The Tipping Point host lost money to his eldest son

Ben Shephard revealed his son Jack is a very impressive sportsman, much to his disappointment!

The Good Morning Britain host and his eldest son enjoyed some father-son bonding time at the golf course, and Ben's video has left fans convinced that Jack's golfing skills have surpassed his dad's.

"Cheeky 9 holes yesterday with Jack @stgeorgeshillgc - needless to say he took me to the cleaners! The weekends go too fast, especially when I lose the money to the kids. #golfboys," the doting dad joked on Instagram. Ben implied he had a competitive wager with Jack and lost – and judging by his son's abilities we can see why!

The video showed the 15-year-old dressed in all blue as he took an impressive swing at the golf ball, hitting straight down the centre of the course. "Great swing Jack," one fan remarked, and quick-witted Ben replied: "Very like mine right."

Other compliments included: "What a shot!", and: "Straight as an arrow. Could be doing with some lessons from him!" More of Ben's followers compared the father-son duo on their skills. "Oh dear dad move over," one joked, and a second added: "He's better than you @benshephard."

Ben and Jack regularly visit the golf course together, so the pair were likely thrilled when government restrictions began to ease following the coronavirus lockdown and their hobby became possible again.

Ben and his wife Annie share sons Jack and Sam

Speaking of how Jack and his younger brother Sam, 13, found lockdown, the Tipping Point host explained: "Jack is much smaller, but he is the emotional one and the one who will explode. Sam is a lot more gentle. Often, if there's anything physical, it will come from Jack. They're good mates and they’re pretty different."

Ben continued: "Having boys is like having dogs. You just need to run them every day. If they're stuck inside every day, the built-up energy is extraordinary. As long as they feel like they've been able to exercise, then I'm very content with how that comes about."

