Piers Morgan thrills fans with rare selfie with daughter The Good Morning Britain star is a doting dad

Piers Morgan shared a rare photo with his young daughter to Instagram at the weekend.

The Good Morning Britain star posed with eight-year-old Elise outside The Ivy Chelsea Garden, which has a delightful flower-covered edifice.

The presenter looked smart in a black shirt and matching trousers, which he accessorised with a blue disposable mask.

His little girl wore a denim jacket over floral trousers and a matching top and also rocked a flower-patterned mask.

Piers captioned the photo: "Happy Day after National Daughter’s Day."

Some of the doting dad's followers commented on how nice the photo was, with one writing: "Elise takes her good looks from her dad," followed by a row of heart emojis.

Another added: "Beautiful pic of you both Piers!"

Others, however, debated why Piers' daughter needed to wear a mask, because it is not compulsory for young children.

Their comments included: "Your daughter is beautiful but surely she is too young for a mask," "Masking your daughter! Seriously?" and "No children should have to wear masks!"

Some fans defended Piers, though, with one complimenting Elise's stylish look and another saying that their child prefers to wear a mask.

Piers is a devoted dad to daughter Elise and his three sons

They commented: "Your daughter looking beautiful with her matching mask," and: "My eight-year-old loves wearing her owl mask, she feels grown up!"

Elise, who Piers shares with his second wife, fellow journalist Celia Walden, is his youngest child and only daughter.

The 55-year-old also shares sons Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 19, with his ex-wife Marion.

The previous day, Piers shared a photo from a pizza restaurant showing himself with Bertie and Spencer ahead of Bertie's return to university, where he will have to practice social distancing.

The dad-of-four captioned this photo: "Last supper with youngest son before he heads back to Uni. Sounds like this might be the wildest fun he’ll have for a while... feel so sorry for all the students, what a mess."

