Why Piers Morgan has a big reason to celebrate today The Good Morning Britain star revealed all on Instagram

Piers Morgan has a very good reason to crack open the bubbly today! The Good Morning Britain star is celebrating the publication of his brand new book, Wake Up – and took to Instagram to mark the event.

Sharing a close-up of the book’s front cover, the 55-year-old wrote: "BREAKING: PUBLICATION DAY!

If you're sick of being told by the howling woke brigade how to think, speak and behave, or what to watch, laugh at, eat or drink - then you'll love my new book. It's time to cancel the cancel culture."

WATCH: Piers Morgan interviews his father-in-law on GMB

His followers were quick to show their support. "Off to get it today, can't wait to read it!" one told the TV star, while another wrote: "Ordered ... just waiting for it to arrive!" A third joked: "It's on my Christmas list… And if I don't get it my Husband will be sleeping in the garage!"

The book looks set to be a big hit. Back in July, Wake Up had already topped bestsellers' lists months before its release. Piers shared an image on Instagram showing his book at the top of UK Politics book sales on online retailer Amazon.

Piers Morgan is celebrating the publication of his book, Wake Up

The father-of-four captioned the photo: "Well this is a nice way to start the day... the UK’s best-selling political book & it’s not even published until Oct 15.

"Thanks to everyone who’s already pre-ordered. The link is in my bio if you'd like to do so too."

Piers is well known for his strong – and sometimes controversial – opinions, and he doesn't shy away from a debate, even with his family.

Piers is a father to three sons

During an appearance on Loose Women last year, he was asked if his three sons were ever embarrassed by his public outbursts. "Not at all," he replied. "They are perfectly entitled to disagree with me and they do often vehemently disagree with me."

As a family snap flashed up on screen, Piers teased: "They have all got their father's looks," before continuing to say: "I encourage them to speak their own minds, argue with me. But if they are going to argue with me over dinner, they better come armed as I am going to take them down. Why wouldn't you want your kids to be opinionated?"

