Vogue Williams almost broke the internet on Tuesday when she shared the most adorable photo of her little girl Gigi that we've ever seen.

Taking to Instagram, the Irish beauty posted a snap of the tot decked out in a onesie and bunny ears bonnet, and needless to say, fans went into meltdown.

"That's ridiculously cute," wrote one.

"This is the cutest thing I have seen in forever," added another, with a third saying: "Oh my goodness..."

The mother-of-two captioned the heart-melting black and white image: "Little bunny."

Gigi was wearing Bobana's 'Effie Bodysuit and Bonnet Set', which is currently sold out.

A description for the lovely outfit on the brand's website reads: "It doesn't get cuter than this! A gorgeous kimono style babygrow with matching bunny ear bonnet. Featuring a side tie with three easy-to-fasten buttons, this is the perfect gift for your brand new arrival, or someone else's. Available in two monochrome patterns with either stars or cherries, your little bundle will look truly edible."

Vogue often shares photos of the two children she shares with husband Spencer Matthews on social media, and keeps her followers up to date with the little'uns' antics.

Just last week, the Heart Radio host revealed that her little girl has already "found her voice"!

Uploading posting a sweet video of her daughter babbling away in her cot, Gigi could be seen wearing a sweet pink jumper and white trousers covered with watermelons as she chatted away and swatted the fish mobile that hung over her cot.

