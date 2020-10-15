Vogue Williams reveals baby Gigi has reached cutest milestone The famous mum revealed all on Instagram

Vogue Williams has revealed that her daughter Gigi has reached a rather sweet milestone – the little girl has already "found her voice"!

Doting mum Vogue shared the news on Instagram, posting a heart-melting video of her daughter babbling away in her cot.

Wearing a sweet pink jumper and white trousers covered with watermelons, Gigi chatted away as she swatted the fish mobile that hung over her cot.

"Someone has found her voice!" Heart Radio presenter Vogue wrote across the adorable footage.

Vogue is known for her honest approach to parenting, and often shares both the highs and lows of motherhood with her social media followers.

Vogue shared the post on Instagram

On Wednesday, the Irish beauty's followers asked her how she manages to find time to breastfeed her baby girl, and Vogue happily revealed her secret.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself looking glam wearing a white sparkly skirt and a black bra, with her hair and makeup looking flawless.

Vogue often talks about motherhood on Instagram

"I am mid-shoot and you're probably wondering what I'm wearing," she said, pointing to the two different breastfeeding products she was using – the Elvie Pump, which she used when her son Theodore was a baby, and the Elvie Curve, which is one of the brand's new products she was promoting.

"As a working mum and a mum of two children, it's going to allow me to breastfeed for even longer," the doting mum continued.

"Honestly, once I had Gigi I wasn't sure I was going to be able to keep up breastfeeding because I would be running around after Theodore, so these have been a godsend."

Fans rushed to praise the radio presenter on her candid video.

Davina McCall was among the first to comment, writing: "Yessssssss!!! We recommend this product on our podcast!!"

