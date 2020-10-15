Vogue Williams's colour clashing skirt is on our wish list The star wowed on Steph's Packed Lunch

Vogue Williams just wore another effortlessly glamorous look for an appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch on Wednesday. The presenter, who raises baby Gigi and one-year-old son Theodore with husband Spencer Matthews, gave her casual daytime look a chic twist by donning an on-trend pleated skirt.

DISCOVER: Vogue Williams gets candid about breastfeeding baby Gigi

The Irish beauty, 35, looked gorgeous in the peach and grey number from Zalando, which she teamed with a pair of Kurt Geiger cream ankle boots. Giving the look a relaxed edge, she teamed the statement skirt with a coordinating cream jumper from Cos – and a huge smile.

Vogue kept the rest of her ensemble super simple, adding a chunky watch and some gold bangles.

Vogue Williams wowed in a gorgeous skirt on Steph's Packed Lunch

She styled her honey-coloured tresses in a bouncy blow dry following her recent hair transformation and kept her makeup fresh and natural for her television appearance.

Alongside a snap of her grinning, Vogue wrote: "As you can tell I had A LOT of fun in work today! It might was lovely to have @spencermatthews on @packedlunchc4 , home in time for bedtime too."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue gets candid about breastfeeding

The mother-of-two's fans were loving her latest outfit, with one sharing, "THAT is style!", another claiming it was "skirt goals!" and a third commenting that her outfit was as bright as her personality, writing, "Such a happy/ positive force!".

STEAL HER STYLE: We're obsessed with Vogue's H&M minidress

Vogue last put on a stylish display at the weekend, when she was spotted leaving the Heart FM studios in a stylish boho cardigan.

The chunky knit boasted abstract geometric patterns in autumnal shades against a contrasting grey background and was cut to mid-calf, providing optimal warmth against the chilly October weather.

The Irish star stepped out in a bold cardigan earlier this week

She styled hers like a coat, knotting the long woollen belt around her middle for extra definition. Extra style points for the cute clutch bag!

Vogue recently chatted to HELLO! about her style tips, revealing she never leaves the house without feedback from husband, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer.

Vogue says she trusts husband Spencer Matthews' fashion taste

"I actually always run outfits by him [Spencer] because I take his opinion very seriously, he's always got good fashion advice", she said.

WOW: Vogue unveils some bright new additions to her home

"He prefers when I'm dressed down, he thinks it looks cooler and not too 'try-hard' as he likes to say but I do like getting really dressed up sometimes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.