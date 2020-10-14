We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since welcoming baby Gigi with husband Spencer Matthews, Vogue Williams has been juggling her work on Heart Radio and Steph's Packed Lunch, as well as looking after her two young children.

The Irish model's followers have previously asked her how she manages to find time to breastfeed her baby girl, and she has finally revealed her secret.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Vogue shared a video of herself looking glam wearing a white sparkly skirt and a black bra, with her hair and makeup looking flawless.

Vogue revealed she uses two particular Elvie products

"I am mid-shoot and you're probably wondering what I'm wearing," she said, pointing to the two different breastfeeding products she was using – the Elvie Pump, which she used when her son Theodore was a baby, and the Elvie Curve, which is one of the brand's new products she was promoting.

"As a working mum and a mum of two children, it's going to allow me to breastfeed for even longer," the doting mum-of-two continued. "Honestly, once I had Gigi I wasn't sure I was going to be able to keep up breastfeeding because I would be running around after Theodore, so these have been a godsend."

Going into more depth about how they work, Vogue explained in the caption: "The amazing team @elvie has launched two new wearable breastfeeding products, Elvie Curve is a silicone breast pump with natural suction and a valve that lets you control the suction strength, and Elvie Catch which is a set of two breast milk collection cups with slip-proof security.

Elvie Curve wearable breast pump, £49.99, Elvie

"I’ve always been a fan of my Elvie Pump and with that on one boob and Elvie Curve on the other, I’m not letting any of that liquid gold go to waste!"

Fans rushed to praise the radio presenter on her candid video. Davina McCall was among the first to comment, writing: "Yessssssss!!! We recommend this product on our podcast!!"

Another added: "Unbelievable go you!!! Breastfeeding and looking gorg," while a third remarked: "You are bloody marvellous! No fuss, no preciousness...you just get on with it all!! A really good role model to young mums."

