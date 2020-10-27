Love Island's Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt welcome baby daughter – find out the adorable name Camilla and Jamie met on the ITV show in 2017

Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have welcomed their first child – a baby daughter! The happy couple, who met during their stints on the ITV reality show in 2017, welcomed their first born in the early hours on Tuesday morning and took to social media to announce the news.

Posting a series of gorgeous photos of the little one, Camilla said: "Nell Sophia Jewitt, 4:32am, 27th October, 6lb 5oz. There may be a thousand new photos on my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives."

Proud new dad Jamie also took to Instagram to gush about their happy news, writing in his caption: "Nell Sophia Jewitt, 6.5 lbs, 27/10/2020 4.32am. After all of life's ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective.

"From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possibly ask for." How lovely!

Plenty of their followers and former Love Island co-stars congratulated the family-of-three in the comments underneath their posts. Alex George wrote: "So chuffed for you. Huge congratulations and glad mum and baby are well x," while Amber Davies gushed: "Legit crying xxx."

Other fans were equally delighted at the news. One person said: "Congratulations she's gorgeous hope mummy & baby are well." A second person gushed: "Congratulations guys!!!! Such a precious gift, can't think of anyone to deserve happiness like you Camilla, you touched me on your Love Island experience."

The parents will no doubt be thrilled with the safe and sound arrival of their first child after Camilla revealed over the weekend she had passed her due date.

Joking on Instagram, the TV star said: "I do have a habit of overcooking things and it looks like this little bun is no different! Happy to have an extra few days to relax now though, after spending some quiet time offline getting organised.

"Now it's just about relaxing, keeping up with the laundry and restocking the snack cupboard each time @jamiejewitt_ eats all the hospital bag snacks (and then secretly restocking it again when I eat them all) #40weeks."

