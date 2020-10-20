Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague reveals huge wedding plans The Love Island couple are ready to take the next step

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been together since coupling up on Love Island in 2019. The couple share a £1.3million home together in Cheshire, which they are currently renting. Openly speaking about future wedding plans, Molly-Mae revealed her hopes for a large wedding.

When hosting a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Molly-Mae was asked about wedding plans with one fan writing: "Do you want a big wedding or a small? [sic]." To that Molly-Mae responded confidently saying: "Huge." She went on to say that she only has "about three family members" and teased fans by writing: "Maybe I’ll just invite all you lot."

Although Molly-Mae and boxer Tommy are not engaged yet, they have been together for a year now and have been very open about their plans to further their relationship.

Molly-Mae candidly talks about wedding plans on Instagram

Speaking on the Love Island: What Happened Next show, Molly Mae spoke about wanting a "big, extravagant" engagement ring. She also joked: "I mean, I am literally just waiting for the ring now." The clip went on to show the couple browsing in shop windows at sparkly rings, which hints it could not be long before the couple get engaged.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been together since appearing on Love Island in 2019

During the follow-up show, Tommy was also keen to talk about future family plans, he said: "In ten years’ time, I would definitely like to see myself married with kids."

We will be eagerly awaiting the couple’s engagement announcement, where they can join the exclusive club of former Love Island contestants by saying ‘I do’.

