Gigi Hadid unveils incredible post-baby body in first selfie since welcoming daughter The model welcomed her baby girl with One Direction's Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid had a very important message for her social media followers on Saturday, as she urged them to vote ahead of the upcoming US presidential election.

And what's more, the model shared the first photo of herself since welcoming her baby daughter, unveiling her incredible post-baby figure in a selfie posted on Instagram.

In the picture, Gigi was dressed in yellow joggers and a T-shirt emblazoned with the word 'Vote' written in a colourful box.

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid reveals incredible name necklace following daughter's arrival

In the caption, Gigi wrote: "I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us - for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate."

Gigi Hadid shared her first selfie since welcoming her daughter

Gigi continued: "YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF. IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU.

"(&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!)

"IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one!!! Let me know below."

Gigi's baby's name hasn't been revealed yet

As well as praising Gigi for using her platform to encourage her fans to vote, followers were quick to comment on her appearance.

"You look smoking hot," one wrote, while another commented: "Girl, you look so good!" A third added: "Gigi you look so good."

Gigi welcomed her first child with One Direction's Zayn Malik in September, and the celebrity couple are yet to announce her name, although fans have nicknamed their daughter 'Zigi'.

Gigi and Zayn Malik are doting parents to their daughter

The doting mum has also made the decision to keep her daughter out of the spotlight for the first few weeks of her life, although she has shared a couple of candid snapshots of the newborn, including one of her tiny hands when she was first born.

Most recently, the baby's grandmother, Yolanda Hadid, shared a sweet picture of her granddaughter clutching her hands.

Gigi and Zayn are currently staying at the model's family's Pennsylvania, where they can enjoy complete privacy.

However, Gigi also has a beautiful apartment in New York, and will no doubt spend a lot of time there too.

Gigi recently shared a glimpse inside her daughter's nursery

The star recently shared a glimpse inside her baby's colourful nursery, revealing that there is a handmade baby mobile and a beautiful canvas by artist Austyn, who gifted it to Gigi following her baby's arrival.

