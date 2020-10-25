Gemma Atkinson and baby Mia react to Gorka Marquez's first Strictly dance with Maisie Smith The Strictly Come Dancing star got high marks all round…

Gorka Marquez and his new dance partner Maisie Smith hit the Strictly dancefloor on Saturday night, impressing the judges, who awarded them 24 points out of 30.

Their fast-paced samba placed them second on the leaderboard in the studio, but they were clearly number one favourites at home, as Gorka's partner Gemma Atkinson showed.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the actress and presenter shared the cutest clip of her and Gorka's one-year-old daughter watching her dad on TV the previous night.

The little girl, who was dressed in an adorable floral pyjama set, stood and stared at the screen, leaning one hand on the sofa behind her as she did so.

The Strictly music could be heard in the background as Gemma said to her little girl: "Yayyyy, it's papa!"

Little Mia turned round to her mum and beamed with delight.

The former Emmerdale star captioned the cute moment: "About last night…#GoPapa."

Gemma, who first met Gorka when she appeared on the 2017 series of the show, also showed her support for her partner on Saturday evening.

The Steph's Packed Lunch co-host shared a screen capture of the dancer and Maisie getting their results, zooming in and out on the pair as they smiled.

Gorka is a devoted dad to little Mia

She captioned this short video with a row of clapping hands emojis and a gif that read: "YES".

Last year, Gorka wasn't given a partner for the series, only appearing in the group dances. Back in September, however, the BBC revealed that the Spaniard would be assigned a partner for 2020.

Commenting on his Instagram account at the time, the star's fans were quick to share their excitement, writing: "Good luck on Strictly this season," "So happy to see you have a partner this season," and: "Can't wait to see you on Strictly this season! You are one of my faves!"

If Maisie's first performance is anything to go by, it looks like he could be there some time…

