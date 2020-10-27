Rachel Riley's fans in disbelief over adorable new photos of baby daughter The Countdown star shares Maven with husband Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley's fans were left in disbelief after the TV star shared some adorable new photos of her daughter Maven on Instagram.

The Countdown star uploaded two images that show her and little Maven messing around and smiling for the camera.

One photo even shows the little tot affectionately cup her mother's face with her tiny hand. Aww!

Captioning the sweet mother-daughter moment, Rachel wrote: "Working days with this one in tow are (happy emojis) One of today’s episodes will go out on her 1st birthday, time flies!"

Fans loved the photos but many couldn't believe that Maven – who Rachel shares with her husband Pasha Kovalev – will celebrate her first birthday in December.

"Aww. I can't get over how adorable she is! How is she almost one???" said one. Another added: "Time has gone so fast nearly one. Doesn’t seem like five minutes since she was born."

Fans couldn't believe that little Maven will soon turn one

A third wrote: "Absolute gorgeous photo!!! Can’t believe she’s turning one." While a fourth commented on the similarities between little Maven and her dad, writing: "She's Adorable. Pasha's double, how can she be almost one already."

Earlier this month, former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha appeared on ITV's Lorraine where he gushed about fatherhood.

Rachel and Pasha welcomed Maven in December 2019

"I don't find it scary at all," he said when asked how he was feeling about his little girl turning one soon. "I find it absolutely fantastic, I never knew what to expect.

"Being in this situation being a father, it's the best thing that could ever possibly happen to me. I am loving it."

On whether his daughter has already started dancing, Pasha added: "We're dancing a little bit already, she probably will dance before she can walk."

Since becoming parents for the first time in December, there's no denying how much Pasha and Rachel have been relishing every moment with their baby girl.

