Georgia Tennant approached a difficult conversation with her daughter on Tuesday evening: the subject of abortion.

MORE: David Tennant's daughter showcases artistic skills with epic makeover

The actress, who is married to Doctor Who star David Tennant, shared a post on Instagram that outlined their discussion as she encouraged fans to vote in the US election.

The post read: "After explaining the criminalization of abortion to my child:

"Her: Oh gosh. So it's like being told you have to wear something you don't want to wear.

"Me: Erm…

"Her: Like a hat!

"Me: Ok...maybe a bit like a hat?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant unveils daughter Birdie's new talent

"Her: It's like buying a hat you think you want but when you bring it home and try it on in the mirror that usually makes you look nice, you realize it doesn't but when you try and take it back they won't let you and instead tell you it's the only hat you're ever going to be able to wear.

RELATED: David Tennant's wife Georgia details heartbreaking period baby Birdie was in hospital

"Me: Wow. Well, yes actually. That really is it.

"Her: And then they take all your other clothes."

The actress shared the exchange on Instagram

Georgia didn't specify which of her daughters was involved in the conversation, but it was likely nine-year-old Olive. The TV star and David are also parents Ty, 18, Wilf, seven, Doris, five, and Birdie, one.

Many of Georgia's followers were quick to share their thoughts on the exchange. "The way your child has a better understanding than many adults. And that’s on good parenting," one wrote, and another added: "She’s smarter than most adults I know that’s a great analogy." A third remarked: "You're doing an amazing job educating your children."

Georgia and David are parents to five children

However, others also voiced strong opinions on the matter. "You’re not seriously comparing a human child to a hat?" one commented, to which Georgia explained: "No my young daughter is. Because she trying to take an adult concept and relate it to something she understands."

When another questioned the hat analogy, she responded: "She’s a little girl. I think it’s ok to let her think it’s like buying a hat right now. For her that IS a really big deal. I’m going to let her be a kid until she’s ready not to be."

SHOP: 27 best Christmas gifts for kids 2020: top present ideas for children of all ages