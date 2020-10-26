Wondering how celebrities such as Georgia and David Tennant spend their half-term break with their kids? With COVID-19 limiting holiday plans, the Doctor Who actor has resorted to arts and crafts – and his face is the canvas!

Georgia shared a photo of her husband getting an impressive makeover from their daughter – either Olive or Doris – who had her back to the camera, engrossed in her work.

David, meanwhile, sported colourful paint across his face, including a green chin, red forehead and a heart drawn on his cheek – all the while keeping his hair away from the masterpiece with a headband.

"It’s half term. Good luck everyone. #maybehesbornwithit #maybewecantleavethehouseduetoa[expletive]pandemic," Georgia joked in the caption.

David Tennant allowed his daughter to give him a makeover

David and Georgia's artistic skills did not go unnoticed by fans, who rushed to compliment her in the comments section. "Artist in the making," one commented, while a second added: "Haha that's sweet. Maybe we have a future make-up artist starting to find her way."

A third wrote: "Young Picasso," and others shared their experiences with face paint, with one joking: "Glad I’m not the only one who’s let the kids loose with face paint."

David, who shares Ty, 18, Olive, nine, Wilf, seven, Doris, five, and Birdie, one, with his wife, has previously opened up about how wonderful fatherhood is.

During an interview with Candid magazine, the 49-year-old said: "Our kids are lovely, and I think that being a dad is one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you, as well as being something you have to keep working at if you're going to be any good at it."

David and Georgia are parents to five children

The doting dad, who wants his children to have as normal a life as possible, even addressed the reason why he and Georgia have decided not to talk about their children in interviews.

"But the kids don't ask to be photographed when we're walking down the street, and we've decided that if we don't talk much about them in public, then we can maintain a bit of moral high ground to be able to say to photographers, 'Look, we don't talk about them, so you don't need to take their picture'", he said.

