Jenson Button's baby son rushed to hospital after suffering seizure The 15-month-old is the F1 star's first child

Jenson Button's 15-month-old son Hendrix had to be rushed to hospital at the weekend, it has been revealed. The F1 star’s fiancée Brittny Ward shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account, sharing a snapshot showing her little boy cuddled up to her in hospital.

MORE: Jenson Button pops the question to girlfriend Brittny Ward: see the engagement announcement

"The Button family didn’t have the best Halloween. Poor little Hendrix ended up having a febrile seizure Saturday afternoon after a sudden spike in temperature," she told her followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love in the fast lane: Jenson Button and Brittny Ward

"We would like to bring more awareness to febrile seizures, they are much more common than we realized. They often happen to infants when there's a sudden spike in temperature and it's the body's response trying to regulate itself."

MORE: Jenson Button's ex-wife Jessica Michibata posts sweet snap of newborn daughter

The 28-year-old model - pregnant with the couple's second child, a baby girl - then advised: "If you don't know, when a child is having a febrile seizure it's best to keep them cool as possible and DO NOT cover them up. It's also best to lay them on their side so they don’t choke on their saliva.

Brittny shares a snapshot of Hendrix in hospital

"Hendrix is doing much better today and is seemingly back to his playful self. Thank you to everyone who helped us in this scary situation and everyone who reached out making sure he was ok."

Poor little Hendrix hasn't had the easiest start; in April he underwent major surgery for hip dysplasia when he was eight months old.

MORE: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie sparks speculation she's given birth to second baby

Jenson, 40, and Brittny confirmed their son's arrival in July last year, sharing a sweet snapshot of their newborn's feet. "He's here, he's healthy and our hearts couldn't be more full," they shared.

Jenson pictured with his little boy

The pair previously chatted to HELLO! about expecting the little bundle of joy, with Brittny saying: "This baby is going to be a very lucky boy. Jenson is just really ready to be a father."

She continued: "Some men just do it because they think it's what they should do in life but he really does want it. I think he is going to be the most amazing dad."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.