Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie sparks speculation she's given birth to second baby

Rosie Ramsey caused confusion amongst her fans this week after sharing a throwback snapshot of herself and son Robin. Rosie had taken to Instagram with the sweet photo taken shortly after four-year-old Robin's arrival - but some followers thought it was confirmation she had welcomed her new arrival with husband, Chris Ramsey.

MORE: Inside Chris and Rosie Ramsey's family home

In response to the speculation, Rosie later returned to social media with a new baby bump selfie, revealing that she is still nine weeks away from her due date.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie reveals baby drama after supermarket visit

"So I posted a throwback pic earlier today of me and Robin when he was a baby…," she captioned her post. "Turns out a lot of you thought I'd popped out sprog number two a good 9 weeks early! Nope! Baby is very much still in there…" She then joked: "Ps. I'm extremely aware that I'm posting a lot about my pregnancy, truth is I have [nothing] else going on right now."

MORE: Strictly's Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day

Chris, 34, and Rosie have been married since 2014, and in July the happy couple confirmed that they were expecting their second child together. Rosie shared a photo of herself and Chris alongside their young son Robin, holding a sonogram. She captioned the photo in her typically witty manner, writing: "4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021."

Rosie sparked confusion with this throwback photo

The happy news came almost two years after Rosie suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage just weeks into her pregnancy. At the time, Rosie shared the news on Instagram, writing: "When we went for our 12 week scan our baby could not be found. He or she had passed early on in the pregnancy leaving behind the pregnancy sac, this is called a Blighted Ovum. (missed miscarriage).

MORE: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie debuts baby bump – and she's popped!

The podcaster shared a new baby bump photo in response

"My body still thought I was pregnant for all those weeks after the baby had passed, hormones were released and everything apart from the baby was still growing. I'd never heard of this before so as you can imagine it all came as a great shock. Unfortunately, it didn't all end there as we were told I still needed to have a miscarriage to rid my body of the sac, placenta etc."

MORE: Chris Ramsey pokes fun at wife Rosie's pregnancy struggle

Rosie continued: "I was admitted into hospital a few days later to start the procedure. It was awful. Cramping, vomiting, fainting, fever, really just not nice. After five rounds of tablets over a course of 20 or so hours the doctors told me it hadn't worked as effectively as they'd hoped. I was then taken to surgery to have everything removed. It is now finally all over."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.