Rachel Riley's baby daughter Maven looks exactly dad Pasha Kovalev in new photo! Maven will celebrate her first birthday next month

Rachel Riley has shared a new photo of her beautiful baby girl, Maven. The Countdown star took to Instagram with a new snapshot of mother and daughter together as she urged her followers to wear their Remembrance Day poppies.

"Sorted with my Manchester poppy again this year! Worn with pride and available around and about Greater Manchester," the 34-year-old wrote.

WATCH: Rachel Riley unveils bold living room inside London home

While her followers were quick to applaud her post, many found themselves distracted by little Maven – and how much she looks like her father, former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev.

"She is the image of her dad! So cute!" one told the proud mum, with another writing: "Beautiful baby, gorgeous mum!"

A third remarked: "I've been fascinated to see the changes in you as a mother. Maven has her Dad's looks but the shape of her eyes is yours. You are clearly loving this stage of Maven's development." And a fourth commented: "I guess I should have expected nothing less, given the parents, but I never get over how beautiful her baby is."

Rachel has shared a brand new photo of baby Maven

Just last month, Pasha, 40, made rare comments about little Maven during an appearance on Lorraine, when he spoke about his experience of fatherhood.

"I don't find it scary at all," he said when asked how he was feeling about his little girl turning one in December. "I find it absolutely fantastic, I never knew what to expect.

"Being in this situation being a father, it's the best thing that could ever possibly happen to me. I am loving it."

Little Maven is set to celebrate her first birthday next month

On whether his daughter has already started dancing, Pasha added: "We're dancing a little bit already, she probably will dance before she can walk."

Maven is set to celebrate her first birthday on 15 December. Announcing the news of her birth last year, Rachel told fans: "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance. Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."

She continued: "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time," the new mum added. "She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

