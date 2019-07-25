Formula 1 champion Jenson Button welcomes first child with Brittny Ward - see the first picture Congratulations to the lovely couple!

Jenson Button has announced the exciting news that he has welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Brittny Ward! The happy couple both shared a beautiful snap of their newborn's feet on Instagram stories, writing: "He's here, he's healthy and our hearts couldn't be more full." Jensen also added a heart eyed emoji to the snap of his son. The pair previously chatted to HELLO! about expecting the little bundle of joy, with Brittny saying: "This baby is going to be a very lucky boy. Jenson is just really ready to be a father."

Brittny and Jenson have welcomed a baby boy

She continued: Some men just do it because they think it’s what they should do in life but he really does want it. I think he is going to be the most amazing dad." Model Brittny also revealed how emotional Jenson was when she told him she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. "Jenson was away when I found out, and I wanted to tell him face-to face so I waited until he returned home," she revealed. "It was so hard to not say anything on the phone but I thought it was more special to do it in person. I gave him a little gift box with the test in it and he started crying. It was a very sweet moment. It was exactly what you would want the father of your future child to do."

Brittny also opened about when the pair might be tying the knot, explaining: "We had talked about getting married one day but I definitely wasn’t expecting him to propose on that day. We were having a few drinks on the overlooking the ocean. I never take pictures but for some reason I wanted to right at that moment and I didn’t realise he was getting ready to propose. He was really nervous and told me to put my phone down and then he went down on two knees and asked me to marry him. I was very, very shocked, it was totally unexpected."

