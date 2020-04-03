Jenson Button has shared an adorable photo of his smiling baby son Hendrix after revealing he underwent major surgery for hip dysplasia. The image sees the little tot wearing a bright blue cast over both his legs but that doesn't stop the huge grin on his face. In the comment section of the post, Jenson revealed that his son's hip joint had been "completely dislocated" before the operation, but reassured his fans that the eight-month-old is now "doing well". Captioning the image, the former Formula 1 ace wrote: "Introducing Spica boy!" referring to the spica cast his son is wearing. "The newest superhero post-surgery our little dude is doing well, bloody confused but healthy."

Jenson's fiancée Brittny Ward also shared a series of heartbreaking photos of Hendrix following his operation. She captioned the images: "You are my hero @hendrixbutton the next 3 months will be challenging, but this will all be a distant memory and I bet we won’t be able to keep up with you once this cast is off." Last July, Jenson and Brittny shared the exciting news that their first child had arrived.

The happy couple both shared a beautiful snap of their newborn's feet on Instagram stories, writing: "He's here, he's healthy and our hearts couldn't be more full." Jensen also added a heart-eyed emoji to the snap of his son. The pair previously chatted to HELLO! about expecting the little bundle of joy, with Brittny saying: "This baby is going to be a very lucky boy. Jenson is just really ready to be a father."

She continued: "Some men just do it because they think it’s what they should do in life but he really does want it. I think he is going to be the most amazing dad." Model Brittny also revealed how emotional Jenson was when she told him she was pregnant. "Jenson was away when I found out, and I wanted to tell him face-to-face so I waited until he returned home," she revealed. "It was so hard to not say anything on the phone but I thought it was more special to do it in person. I gave him a little gift box with the test in it and he started crying. It was a very sweet moment. It was exactly what you would want the father of your future child to do."

