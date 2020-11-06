Kylie Minogue explains heartbreaking reason she didn't have children The singer previously explained why she's never had kids

Kylie Minogue explained why she never had children in one of her most candid interviews to date. The pop princess, 52, revealed that her breast cancer battle prevented her from having children in a moving interview with Sunday Times Style in May last year.

The Australian singer, who is loved up with boyfriend Paul Solomons, admitted she doesn't like to dwell on what might have been and has instead taken a "philosophical" approach to life.

She said: "I was 36 when I had my diagnosis. Realistically, you're getting to the late side of things." She added that while having children wasn't on her agenda at the time, the diagnosis "changed everything."

Kylie Minogue reflected on not having children in a moving interview

Remaining positive, Kylie continued: "I don't want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like. Everyone will say there are options, but I don't know."

"I’m 50 now, and I’m more at ease with my life. I can’t say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret, so I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can. You’ve got to accept where you are and get on with it," Kylie added.

The pop sensation is now in a great place in her life, and lit up as she spoke about boyfriend Paul Solomons, who is the creative director of British GQ.

The singer is loved up with boyfriend Paul Solomons

She said: "I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you take about him,' and it does. Happiness. He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely."

Kylie and Paul were first linked in April of 2018. The singer confirmed their romance one month later when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her birthday party.

The superstar had celebrated at Chiltern Firehouse in London, with Paul by her side.

When Kylie attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards later that year, she told reporters: "I've found my man. Of the year. And some."

She was previously engaged to British actor Joshua Sasse, but the pair split in early 2017. Kylie has previously admitted that marriage is not for her.

