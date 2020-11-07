Ben Shephard melts hearts with emotional post about son Sam The GMB star is so 'impressed' by his youngest son

Ben Shephard shared an emotional post about his youngest son Sam on Saturday after they enjoyed some "winter sun".

The GMB host expressed his pride over how the 13-year-old has "embraced his fitness" since the first lockdown back in March.

MORE: Ben Shephard loses bet with son Jack – and fans aren't surprised

Posting a smiling photo of himself mid-run with a blurry Sam in the background, Ben wrote: "A rare moment on our run when I was ahead of Sam!!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares fun video of his sons mudsliding!

"The smile says it all - having the chance to get out, soak up some winter sun, and chase my kid around the park keeps my spirits up. Him beating me home seems to keep him smiling too!! I should add this was Sam's 100th run since the first lockdown.

"We went 10.8k at 50mins. I’m so impressed and proud of how he’s embraced his fitness, his desire to improve and mostly to try and beat me- which he’s is doing relentlessly now."

MORE: Ben Shephard's garden is too stunning for words

Ben and his son Sam

Fans were touched by the sweet father-son moment, with one writing: "Aww well done Ben and to your mini-me." Another said: "Awesome post. These are important times for you and him."

Last month, before the second lockdown was announced, Ben revealed how Sam and his older brother Jack, 15, coped during the first lockdown.

Ben and his wife Annie share sons Jack and Sam

The Tipping Point host explained: "Jack is much smaller, but he is the emotional one and the one who will explode. Sam is a lot more gentle. Often, if there's anything physical, it will come from Jack. They're good mates and they’re pretty different."

Ben continued: "Having boys is like having dogs. You just need to run them every day. If they're stuck inside every day, the built-up energy is extraordinary. As long as they feel like they've been able to exercise, then I'm very content with how that comes about."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.