Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard shares sweet rare video of son Jack The Good Morning Britain star enjoyed some quality time with his family

He announced this summer that he was relinquishing some of his TV commitments in order to spend more time with his two sons – and Ben Shephard appears to be doing just that after enjoying some quality time with his children over the weekend. The Good Morning Britain star shared a rare video of his eldest son Jack, 14, "nailing a tee shot" as he, Ben, his youngest boy Sam, 12, and Ben's mother, enjoyed a round of golf on Sunday.

Captioning the short clip, Ben said: "Had the most brilliant afternoon playing golf with the boys and my mum in the Hale Cup - a family Greensomes tournament at #WPGC. Despite the course being a bit soggy the weather was stunning, and golf wasn’t too bad!! This is Jack's tee shot on the 7th which his Granny then chipped in for a birdie!! His swing is soooo simple and smooth - mines like a bag of rusty spanner’s." He also shared the same video on Twitter, writing: "Sun setting on a cracking weekend. @EnglandRugby make the World Cup final Jack nails this tee shot and his Granny chips in for a birdie!! That said me and his bro still took the money."

Ben's son Jack showed off some impressive skill on Sunday

MORE: Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard shares a look inside his family home

Ben's fans were impressed with Jack's golfing ability, with one commenting: "Text book swing that! Good lad!" Another said: "Hold that pose!! Lovely action," a third simply added: "Great swing." While a fourth gushed: "I love this, my grandson plays with his dad and it warms my heart."

Ben has lightened his workload to spend more time with his sons

MORE: Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard reveals his wife's hilarious fashion hack

There's no denying that Ben is a family man. At the end of June, he announced his decision to step down from presenting Goals on Sunday after nine years, explaining that he wants to have more free time with his two boys. "Now they're teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I'm trying to come to terms with. They're consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them," Ben told the Mirror.

"What tends to happen is that after doing the breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday comes and I'm shattered. Doing Goals on Sunday has been amazing, but I can see that not only will we all benefit as a family but I'll benefit from being more involved in their weekend life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.