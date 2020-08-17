Princess Andre took to Instagram on Sunday in celebration of her step-mum's birthday. The 13-year-old shared a sweet snapshot showing her posing for a selfie with Emily MacDonagh, adding a cute butterfly filter to the picture. She wrote: "Happy birthday Emzzzz love you," along with four red love hearts.

She wasn't the only one celebrating Emily's birthday on social media. Doting husband Peter Andre also paid tribute to his wife, sharing a photo showing the couple stood outside their home with his four children. He had altered the photo by highlight Emily's various roles, including 'Mum', 'Wife', 'Step mum' and 'Doctor'. Pete, 47, wrote: "This photo says so much about you Emily. Happy 31st birthday to an incredibly talented, multitasking, loving mother, wife, step mother and one hell of a doctor! xxx love love."

Emily and Pete have been married since July 2015. Together, they share two children – Millie, six, and three-year-old Theo. The Australian singer also has two children with ex-wife Katie Price – Princess and her older brother, 15-year-old Junior. Pete and Katie ended their three-year marriage in 2009.

In July this year, Princess briefly addressed her parents' split, telling fans that her mum and dad wouldn't be able to join her in recreating a TikTok video as that would be "awkward". Speaking on her newly launched YouTube channel, Bista, as she is known by family, showed her subscribers a clip of American social media star Charli D'Amelio dancing with her mum and dad.

"I actually really want to recreate this TikTok with Jett and Bunny," said Princess, referring to her half-siblings. "I mean, I can't really do it with my mum and dad because they're not together, so that would be a bit awkward." Laughing, she added: "So I might have to redo that with Jett and Bunny one time."