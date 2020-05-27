And baby makes five! Peter Andre has revealed that he is trying for his fifth child with wife Emily MacDonagh. The star already shares Junior, 14, and 12-year-old Princess with ex-wife Katie Price, and is a father to two children with 30-year-old Emily; Amelia, six, and three-year-old Theo. He told the Sun: "We have discussions all the time. A baby would be amazing. We keep saying yes, we keep saying no. I think maybe!'

"I said to Emily, if you want another one then we have to start trying now. I'm 47 and I don't want to be changing nappies at 50 because I've done it so many times over the last 15 years. This is my last year that I would be willing to try, because then I’m over the nanny stage for good!"

Peter and Emily have been married since July 2015; Mille was born in January 2014, followed by Theo in November 2016. The singer has been looking after his four children during lockdown, while Emily has been working on the NHS frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter has admitted struggling with home-schooling during lockdown, and has shared a number of videos showing the realities of life in the Andre house. One showed him trying to help 12-year-old Princess complete a task that involved identifying prime numbers, with the Mysterious Girl singer admitting he was unsure which numbers to pick. "Dad, you're 47!" his daughter quipped in response.

Another clip showed him trying to get Millie to sit down and work on her science project – without much success. "Millie, we can't be listening to Bruno Mars, we've got homework!" he can be heard saying, before panning over to his six-year-old, who can be seen twirling around to the track, ignoring her dad.