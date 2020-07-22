8 celebrity kids in face masks - and they're just like their famous parents These celebrity parents have shared adorable photos of their kids

Celebrities have been spotted wearing a variety of different face masks since lockdown restrictions have eased, including tie-dye, floral and even seamless. But with many of them being parents themselves, stars such as Serena Williams and Peter Andre also have their children's masks to consider when getting ready to leave the house.

In the UK, it is now compulsory to wear a face mask on public transport and in shops, so we've rounded up some of the cutest and coolest face coverings celebrity kids have been spotted wearing to inspire you to stock up on masks...

Charley Webb

Charley Webb revealed she won't have difficulties getting her son Bowie to wear a mask in public. Next to a sweet photo of the four-year-old sporting a cream mask with grey spots, the Emmerdale actress wrote: "Absolutely loves his new mask (luckily)."

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell ensured her daughters Lincoln and Delta wore face coverings for a trip to the local flower shop - but they had very different styles! Her eldest daughter opted for a simple black style, while five-year-old Delta chose a very jazzy pattern.

Serena Williams

Who better to model your range of face mask than your own daughter? Serena Williams' little girl Olympia seemed only too happy to try on the chic grey design. "We just restocked our face covers @serena and have added a smaller size (my business partner approves)!" the professional tennis player wrote.

Peter Andre

Have you ever seen a more coordinated father-and-son duo? Dressed in the same bright blue outfit, trainers and sunglasses, Peter Andre and his son Junior opted for similar black masks from Boohoo. "If you can’t beat them, join them. #twinning," the caption read.

Selma Blair

Legally Blonde actress Selma Blair and her son Arthur rocked very similar bright pink masks - how sweet!

Chrissy Teigen

While Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend were kitted out with their own plain black face masks for a visit to a dog shelter, they ensured their daughter Luna also had her own white mask. The simple design means it goes perfectly with her rainbow-striped sundress!

Hilaria Baldwin

It may not have been an exact fit, but at least Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's son was keen on staying safe while venturing out of the house! "He insisted on wearing this particular adult mask. This baby is not actually a baby...totally from Baby Corp," she joked on Instagram, showing off the oversized blue disposable mask.

Milla Jovovich

We love that Resident Evil actress Milla Jovovich matched her mask to her children Ever and Dashiel. The trio posed for an Instagram photo wearing colourful stripy, spotty and butterfly masks, which Milla revealed were handmade. "Thank you so much @geekchicclothing for our awesome new masks!! The girls and I love them so much! It’s so great to get back to normal life in baby steps and wearing our masks is number 1 to staying safe and keeping others safe as well," she wrote.

