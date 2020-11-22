Emily MacDonagh's show-stopping birthday cake for son Theo belongs on Bake Off Emily's latest culinary creation is incredible...

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh spent the weekend celebrating their son Theo's fourth birthday – and boy are we jealous that we weren't invited!

MORE: Peter Andre's rare photo of children Amelia and Junior is too cute for words

The Mysterious Girl singer took to Instagram to show off his wife's unbelievable baking skills with several photos and videos of their son's cake.

"Theo is obsessed with windmills (no idea why) so Emily created this beauty. Happy birthday Theo. Love you so so much. Thanks @dr_emily_official," Peter captioned the post.

The delicious treat was decorated with green piped buttercream icing to create the appearance of grass, while chocolate Matchmakers lined the outside like a fence.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 12 celebrity birthday cakes that will leave you speechless

Aside from the giant windmill, it also featured mini mushrooms and wildlife animals such as hedgehogs, chickens and ladybirds, while a stream ran through the middle of the pretty outdoor setting.

SHOP: 20 best chocolate gifts you can buy online now for the ultimate Christmas treat

With the level of intricate detail, Emily's masterpiece wouldn't look out of place on the Great British Bake Off – and we predict it would even earn her a famous Paul Hollywood handshake!

Emily baked an incredible homemade cake to mark Theo's birthday

Peter's followers rushed to comment on the decadent creation, with one writing: "Emily that is incredible" and a second adding: "Wow boss cake, Happy Birthday." A third remarked: "Wow, this is amazing! How does she find the time to be a mum, a doctor and make creations like this? I need to up my game!"

This isn't the first time Emily has shown off her impressive culinary skills. Last year, the 31-year-old doctor celebrated Theo's third birthday with an incredible Toy Story-themed birthday cake while their six-year-old daughter Millie was treated to a colourful Smarties cake in January 2020.

Peter and Emily's son was treated to lots of presents

Another photo Peter shared on Saturday night gave fans a better look inside the birthday boy's celebrations, which included a huge rainbow-coloured balloon archway and a pile of presents stacked neatly on top of their dining room chairs.

It appears as though Peter and Emily marked the occasion at home with their two children Theo and Millie, as well as Junior and Princess, Peter's children with ex-wife Katie Price. All four kids and the former I'm a Celebrity star were huddled around the coffee table in their living room as they prepared for a night of board games.

READ: Peter Andre pays touching tribute to 'unbelievably loyal' friend